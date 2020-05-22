Dam break victims’ files class-action lawsuit

National-World

Midland County, MI (WNEM) — Victims of the devastating dam failures and resulting floods in Midland County, MI have filed a class-action lawsuit, alleging that the owners and operators of the dams had a longstanding, conscious disregard for the grave threat posed to public safety by the Dams.

The lawsuit was filed by Morgan & Morgan, Grant & Eisenhofer, and the Jenner Law P.C.

“This entirely preventable disaster has upended the lives and businesses of thousands, forcing residents into crowded shelters amid a pandemic and shutting down already-suffering businesses during a recession,” said Frank Petosa of Morgan & Morgan, Elizabeth Graham of Grant & Eisenhofer, and Rob Jenner of Jenner Law P.C., the attorneys representing the class.

On Tuesday, May 19, heavy Spring rains caused the Edenville Dam to fail, unleashing a deluge of floodwaters downriver through the Sanford Lake and Tittabawassee Rivers.

The Class Complaint alleges that the Defendants had been warned for years that this very type of catastrophic flood would happen.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Northern Division.

