Family of Jennifer Farber Dulos releases statement as disappearance reaches one-year mark

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) — As the one-year mark approaches in the disappearance of New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, her friends and family released a statement on Friday morning.

In it, they remind people across the state that Farber Dulos was “gentle, kind, brilliant, and courageous,” and should be remembered as such when reading about her disappearance and suspected murder.

“We miss Jennifer beyond words. The ache of her absence doesn’t go away. Countless questions remain unanswered. The brutality and inhumanity of her death and disappearance continue to haunt us, without subsiding.

But the earth keeps spinning, and somehow an entire year has elapsed. We can see it, and measure it, in the growth of her children, who are taller, stronger, wiser, and more like their mom every day. And we continue to see and sense her in their expressions, their gestures, their laughter, their hugs.

It is a testament to her deeply loving influence as a parent that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. They are safe and surrounded by love and support. Gloria, their grandmother and guardian, is also healthy and well, for which we are so grateful during this precarious time.

In the past several months, the focus of the media has turned, as it should, to the life-threatening illness that has engulfed the globe. We know Jennifer has not been forgotten. The investigation into her death and disappearance is active and ongoing, and we remain extremely grateful to the Connecticut State Police and New Canaan Police for their commitment to Jennifer’s case. Two people have been arrested for conspiracy to murder and have yet to stand trial. That day will come.

The calls for Justice for Jennifer are powerful and moving. We urge that their scope be extended to all victims of intimate partner violence, many of whose stories are never told and who are now even more at risk. Some community-based groups are organizing Candles for Jennifer on Sunday, May 24. Please support them—in Jennifer’s honor, and in honor of all those who have died by intimate partner violence.

Likewise, for any who can afford to do so, we encourage donations to a local women’s shelter, family shelter, or food bank. These vital organizations are struggling during the pandemic, at a time when their services are more crucial than ever.

Jennifer was a very private person; she would never have wanted the details of her life to be made public. When you read about her case, we ask that you keep that in mind. She was gentle, kind, brilliant, and courageous, and we still cannot believe she is gone.”

New details emerged on Thursday surrounding the investigation. It was rumored that Connecticut State Police were searching for clues at a home in Avon.

However, the property owner, who is doing work on the Sky View Drive home in Avon says detectives asked to come on the property and he allowed it, but that was last year.

State police continue to collect and tips regarding the disappearance of Farber Dulos.

Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged in her death. He tried killing himself by carbon monoxide poisoning at his Farmington home in January, and died at a New York hospital days later.

Jennifer’s body has never been found.

Also charged in this case was Fotis’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis.

She broke her silence on Thursday, releasing a statement saying she knows nothing about the whereabouts of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Fotis Dulos’ former attorney and close friend Kent Mawhinney has also been charged in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance.

