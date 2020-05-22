Fire displaces family, cause under investigation
HALL CO., GA (WGCL ) — Hall County firefighters are trying to determine what started a fire at a home on May 18.
According to Hall County fire officials, units responded to a home at the 3300 block of Donna Way.
When units arrived, they located a home engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to get control of the fire, and there were no injuries.
Approximately 70% of the home was damaged, and two people were displaced.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hall County fire department.
