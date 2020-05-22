GBI releases new details in third arrest in Arbery case

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say their investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery is drawing to a close.

In a press briefing Friday morning, GBI director Vic Reynolds said he doesn’t anticipate any further arrests.

On Thursday, agents arrested William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who filmed the infamous video of Arbery’s death. He is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He is jailed alongside Travis and Gregory McMichael, the father and son who were charged with murder earlier this month.

While Reynolds would not confirm whether Bryan was armed as he filmed the last moments of Arbery’s life, he says Bryan’s actions led to Arbery’s death. “If we believed he was a witness we wouldn’t have arrested him,” said Reynolds.

Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes, who is prosecuting the case, says she has been in touch with Arbery’s family throughout the investigation. “We are going to make sure we find justice in this case. We know we have a broken family and a broken community down in Brunswick,” she said.

The GBI is also investigating allegations of prosecutorial misconduct in Glynn County. Director Reynolds could not say when that investigation is expected to wrap up.

