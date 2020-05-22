Homeowners pick up the pieces after losing everything in flood

National-World

Midland County, MI (WNEM) — It was another day of cleanup restoration in Sanford as residents reel from all of the flood damage.

TV5 made their way down the Sanford ball diamonds known as the heart of the village in Sanford.

At what used to be Lincoln and Center Streets is a damaged road sign from all of the water coming in.

Buildings are completely gone and most of the homes are also destroyed.

Homeowners Dan and Jordan Dice have lost everything with their home.

“I bought this place for seven grand on a foreclosure and had to work on it for a year before I could even move in,” said Dan Dice. “Everyday after work I’d come and work on it, and you know, put blood, sweat and tears into this place and now, it’s washed down the river.”

“We’re just trying to figure out what we can save from the house, get the kids clothes out of the house and wash them and some of their toys that we can save,” said Jordan Dice.

The couple says it has been an awful experience having to dig through their house and try to salvage any personal item that they can.

They say luckily through it all, they have a big family and support system, so it has been an all hands on deck cleanup and restoration and they’re hoping for the best.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple.

