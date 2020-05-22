K9 Officer Deebo helps rescue those trapped by rising water

National-World

Saginaw Township, MI (WNEM) — Saginaw K9 Officer Deebo was called into action to help rescue about 50 people from floodwaters in Saginaw Township.

The Saginaw Police Emergency Service Team’s rescue vehicle helped rescue people from their homes after rising floodwaters, caused by dam failures upstream on the Tittabawassee River, made roads impassable by regular vehicles.

Deebo and his handler made several trips into the neighborhood picking up stranded persons and pets and getting them to higher ground.

