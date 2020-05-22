Man allegedly robbed and assaulted after meeting woman he met on Snapchat

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

COBB CO., GA (WGCL ) — A Cobb County couple is behind bars after police said they robbed a man they met on an online social media app.

According to a warrant from the Cobb County police, on May 4th, Lauren Fields and another man were communicating via Sanpchat, a social media app.

The warrant stated Fields agreed to meet the man, and the man allegedly agreed to pay Fields for sex.

The man reportedly got inside Fields’ car near the 1500 block of Anna Ruby Lane.

Moments later, the warrant stated, Fields’ boyfriend, Christopher Morris, and another unidentified man, reportedly pulled the victim out of Fields’ car.

“The accused demanded the victim’s money while pointing the pistol at his chest. The accused began to hit the victim in the head with the pistol, causing a laceration above the victim’s left eye”, the warrant stated.

Morris allegedly took $180 out of the victim’s wallet and took pictures of the victim’s credit cards, according to the warrant.

Fields allegedly told a detective her “boyfriend sets up meetings with males for her to have sex with them for money”, police wrote.

During the course of the investigation, officers reportedly found two .380 rounds on the ground where the victim told officers Morris racked the slide of the gun to prove the gun was real.

Police noted they allegedly found a pink and silver .380.

Both Fields and Morris have been charged with aggravated assault with the intent to rob, police wrote.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.