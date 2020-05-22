Man injures ex-girlfriend, kills man during stabbing

National-World

Hartford, CT (WFSB) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death and a female was injured late Thursday night.

Police said the double stabbing happened on Sherman Street, just a few blocks from the UConn Law campus.

Hartford police identified the man who died as 38-year-old Dyshawn Copeland.

The female suffered an injury to her hand but is expected to survive.

Police later identified the suspect as Troy Hayes, which is the female victim’s ex-boyfriend.

Hayes was located on Trumbull Street and charged with murder and second-degree assault.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

