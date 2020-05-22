Mid-Michigan residents return to survey flood-damaged homes

National-World

Mid-Michigan, MI (WNEM) — Many Mid-Michigan residents are returning to survey the damage inside their homes after the flood.

“My mom always said the joys of living on the river far outweigh the occasional minor inconveniences. And I think this is a little more than a minor inconvenience,” Meg Harding said.

Harding is one of thousands of Mid-Michigan residents dealing with historic flooding that’s taking place this week.

Harding was able to return home after being forced to evacuate Tuesday. She says she wasn’t ready to see what she saw inside.

“It’s wet, the floor is wet, they’re worms on the floor,” she said. “In fact, that’s going to be my first job is to pick up all the worms that are going around on the floor.”

Harding says that people are already reaching out to help her try and pick up the pieces.

“A church group is coming tomorrow to help us clean up,” she said. “We probably have to do some painting. We have porcelain floors which should clean up easily. They’re used in swimming pools.”

Even though the water has done a number on her house, Harding says she no plans to move away from it.

She believes in the community she knows, and loves will bounce back from this devastating blow.

“I hope this helps other people to see how we manage in times of duress and in times of tragedies,” she said. “It’s another part of the story of what’s happening in midland right now.”

