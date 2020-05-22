Must-watch videos of the week

National-World

A mom who could not be more ready for school to return, the Cuomo brothers jab each other again and a man has a sweet reunion with a beloved pet. These are the videos you don’t want to miss this week.

‘Ask me how I’m feeling!’

As students in Israel return to school, CNN catches up with one mother whose frustration at homeschooling went viral.

Brotherly Love Pt. 2

CNN’s Chris Cuomo jokes with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, about the size of his nose. On May 17, the governor was tested for Covid-19 on live television to encourage others to get tested.

An emotional reunion

Ismael Fernández thought his pet donkey, Baldomera, would not remember him after he had been under quarantine, but the beloved animal gave him an unexpectedly emotional reunion.

Rate that room

Bright wallpaper? Pets on laps? Home quarantine decor gets bashed by viewers.

Art like you’ve never seen it

The installation, on South Korea’s biggest digital billboard, appears every hour for one minute on the LED facade of the city’s SMTown COEX building.