Working out the new workout

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA (WGNO) — Like a bodybuilder before a big muscle contest, Louisiana gyms and health clubs get fit for the times.

When exercise equipment gets a rubdown, it’s now with disinfectant that’s hospital strength.

When it comes to cardio, you can set your heart on every other treadmill.

Learn to master, every very other stair master.

And put your pedal power into every other bicycle

WGNO’s Bill Wood is in Mandeville at Pelican Athletic Club.

If you’re curious about the locker room situation, the locker room is open, but limited.

The idea is to keep members from congregating.

To keep them still social distancing.

Down the road at Stone Creek Club and Spa in Covington, it looks like the new workout is working out.

Stone Creek observes the 25% occupancy rule.

So, too does Pelican Athletic Club.

It looks like the places that shut down to keep everybody healthy are back open.

Back open to keep everybody healthy.

