Fighter jets fly over Vancouver, Oregon hospitals in salute to frontline workers

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — Some local healthcare workers got a loud thank you from the sky on Friday.

The Oregon National Guard flew over Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver. The F-15 Eagles did the flyover to salute people who are working on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

FOX 12 spoke with some local nurses about what it was like to see the jets fly over.

I think it’s amazing,” one nurse said. “I think I did it before but I wasn’t working. It’s cool. It’s rare we get to be out here and see something like that. It was cool. It was nice. Makes us feel good. Its motivational.”

After Vancouver, the jets flew over hospitals in eastern and central Oregon.

One of the pilots who flew said the gesture has a special meaning for him.

“I have a lot of friends in the healthcare industry for sure, so for me, that means something to show my appreciation for them,” Maj. Aaron Lamont said. “Nobody in my family, but definitely some close friends I consider family, so it’s a big deal.”

There will be flyovers in southern Oregon on Monday. The events are in conjunction with regularly scheduled training, so there is no extra cost for fuel spent, according to officials.

