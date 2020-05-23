Flint bar plans to reopen despite governors’ order

National-World

FLINT, MI (WNEM ) — A Flint bar is planning to reopen next week despite Governor Whitmer’s stay home order.

Chilly’s Bar said in a Facebook post that it plans to reopen on Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The bar is located at 2017 Davison Rd. in Flint.

In the post, the bar said it has followed the opinion of the governor for a long time, however, it should be their decision to open when they feel it’s safe.

The bar acknowledged that the state may revoke its license but stated that they will lose their business staying closed.

The bar is asking anyone coming to visit to use one of the three had sanitizer stations placed throughout the bar.

