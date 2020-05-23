Kernersville woman to build foster home in West Africa after winning $1 million on scratch-off ticket

National-World

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eva Flomo, of Kernersville, tried her luck on a single $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket and took home a $1 million prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Flomo stopped at the Speedway on North Main Street in Kernersville.

“It’s just $20. Let me just go ahead and try it,” she said.

She likes scratch-off tickets and said this was her first time playing the $20 game.

“It just shocked me!” she said of her win. “I just thank God.”

Flomo plans to use her million-dollar win to open a foster home and school in Liberia, West Africa.

“I’m from West Africa,” she said. “And I’ve seen a lot of kids on the street. It would be a great thing for me to do for people back home. I don’t care about a lot of material stuff for myself.”

Flomo claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday.

She had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $424,505.

$150 Million Cash Explosion launched with four top prizes of $4 million and six prizes of $1 million. Two $4 million prizes and one $1 million prize remain.

