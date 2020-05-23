Missouri AG suing contractor who customers say does not follow through, issue refunds

National-World

St. Louis, MO (KMOV) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is putting out a warning about a lawn care company that has been the subject of News 4 investigations.

Officials say R and M Landscaping fails to start or finish jobs, doesn’t issue refunds, and provides poor customer service.

Missouri Attorney General Erc Schmitt is suing the man who owns the business, Isaac Monroe. Just last week, Monroe was served with a summons to show up to court. Schmitt’s office used strong language referring to Monroe’s business, calling it “a sham corporation.”

R and M Landscaping has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale due to unanswered and unresolved customer complaints.

