Mother fears the worst for missing 16-year-old son

DEKALB COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — DeKalb County Police are asking for help in locating a missing Decatur teen.

Police say 16-year-old Anthony “AJ” Haszleton Jr. was last seen at his Decatur home on April 16.

Authorities described him as wearing a black Nike track suit and white sneakers.

According to investigators, his disappearance was initially being investigated as a possible runaway, but evidence have led them to believe foul play to be involved.

“It’s killing all of us inside not knowing where he is in fear of if he’s in danger or is being hurt or even worse that he’s dead,” said AJ’s mother Bengi Abbey.

Detectives told CBS46 that they are trying to locate a 2005 Black Honda Civic Coupe with a Georgia tag of RUR1584 that has been connected to the disappearance of Haszleton, Jr.

“He doesn’t deserve this, he’s a really good person. Anybody that has a 16-year-old brother, nephew, cousin, son can understand how we feel,” added Abbey.

In the incident report Abbey told police that a friend of AJ’s said if the teen didn’t return by 3 p.m. that evening something bad had happened to him.

With Aj’s 17th birthday only 12 days away, Abbey says all she wants is her son back home.

“We’re going to probably do a celebration just to keep him alive and keep letting people know he matters.”

If you have any information or know of his whereabouts, please contact DKPD’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

