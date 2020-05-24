Coronavirus forcing CT communities to rethink how they celebrate Memorial Day

National-World

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — The way we honor our fallen heroes this Memorial Day weekend is different due to the coronavirus.

Gathering sizes are being limited and people are still encouraged to practice social distancing.

Mayors, first selectmen, and state leaders are doing what they can to honor our fallen service members while keeping the community safe.

Memorial Day weekend events were canceled across the state of Connecticut, because of COVID-19.

Cities and towns opted for a different kind of tribute.

In Middlebury, the parade is coming to you.

Residents can catch the Memorial Day parade from the comfort of their home.

The Fire Department will cruise through town this evening at 6.

In New Haven, leaders will hold a small service at the Vietnam War Memorial on Long Wharf Dr. and and on the New Haven Green this afternoon.

Tomorrow, a virtual Memorial Day ceremony will take place at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

The traditional ceremony starts at 10 in the morning and will include military flyovers.

The event is closed to the public to avoid people from the gathering.

Instead, you can watch it through a livestream.

The message this weekend is to honor and remember our fallen heroes while continuing to practice safe social distancing.

