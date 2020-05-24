Harrisburg High School seniors celebrate graduation with a parade of vehicles

National-World

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — Caps off, or rather, “cars on” to hard work.

Harrisburg High School principals hosted a drive-by celebration for 2020 graduates on Saturday.

A rite of passage that makes their class even more unique.

Dr. Sieta Achampong, SciTech Campus principal at Harrisburg High School, agrees the event is as memorable as the graduates.

“This is still their year, so we’re still celebrating the class of 2020. It’s not over yet,” said Dr. Achampong.

While some caps and gowns stayed home, vehicles dressed up for the occasion.

Seniors drove down Market Street one by one, proud as if they were walking across the stage.

“We are extremely proud of them and we just want them to know that even though things didn’t work out perfectly, just keep their heads up. Keep fighting, the best is yet to come,” Dr. Achampong added.

Seniors also received a ‘Class of 2020’ sign along with other gift giveaways.

