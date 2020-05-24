Local band plays around town to lift the spirits of neighbors during Coronavirus

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — While concerts and festivals are out of the question during the pandemic, a local band is holding free outdoor concerts around Atlanta.

The Canelita Sabrosa band is spreading joy and hope as their music resonates around town.

The seven person band takes pride in their diverse backgrounds and cultures.

“Canelita Sabrosa stands for the tasty cinnamon,” said the band leader, Christopher Nettuno.

They play Latin and mainstream music, and wanted to keep the band together, despite not being able to play in public as more than half the members are out of work right now.

So, they started playing in their living room, but left the windows and doors open.

“We looked outside the window, and there were neighbors dancing on the sidewalk,” Nettuno said.

It gave them the idea to move to the front porch, so people can enjoy it.

“The next thing you know, there’s 150-200 people, social distancing, they’re on their front porches, they’re in their front lawns with blankets having a glass of wine,” added Nettuno.

“It’s just been an incredible feeling to be able to perform for people again,” said the band’s Drummer/Percussionist, Frankie Quinones.

And now, they play outside around town.

“Now the people are not only enjoying it, but they’re expecting it!” Quinones added.

It’s become a weekly thing, and if you’re lucky – you might just happen to hear them as they play on a patio or porch near you.

“People enjoy, not just the music, but it also reminds them that better days are ahead,” Quinones said, “There is hope, and there is joy, and that’s what music is really about.”

To find out where they are playing each week, you can find them @CanelitaSabrosaATL on Instagram and Canelita Sabrosa Atlanta on Facebook.

