Nostalgia helps bring in hundreds for drive-in movie theater opening night

FRANKLIN, WI (WDJT ) — The past became the present in Franklin Friday night.

It was also a glimpse of how “normal” life used to be.

“It’s a nice break from the reality that we’ve faced since March now,” moviegoer Jake said.

More than 100 families shared this moment as they watched movies, from their vehicles, together.

The Monteens came prepared.

“So we’ve got our pickup. We’ve got an air mattress under here, so it’s nice and comfortable, we’ve pillows, blankets,” Waukesha resident Kris Monteen said.

Kris, and her husband Ric, remember drive-in movies, but this is a first for their 10-year-old daughter Isabella.

“And it’s nice to see how some things were back then,” Isabella said.

ROC Ventures CEO Mike Zimmerman said the idea came out of necessity and uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This complex, which has baseball, concerts, Umbrella Bar – it’s been sitting dormant, you know, for the last couple months,” Zimmerman added.

Now, Zimmerman hopes nostalgia and good flicks will bring people back.

And for some, it’s a chance to buy local.

“It’s also just a great opportunity to support local businesses too because they’ve been suffering through this time as well,” Ric Monteen said.

Guests can buy food and snacks from concessions here.

In the name of safety, guests are asked to wear masks, but it’s not required.

Staff must wear them.

Showings at the Milky Way Drive-In will continue through Labor Day.

For more information visit: milkywaydrivein.com

