Several families left homeless after a condominium fire breaks out Saturday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville fire officials believe the fire may have started on the roof of a building at the Pagoda Condos off Welch Rd. The air conditioning unit is located on the roof. Nashville Fire officials say the units eventually collapsed through the roof.

“It’s very stressful right now,” Savannah Hollingsworth told NEWS4 after losing her home in the fire.

She tells NEWS4 this is the second home she’s lost recently, the first when the COVID crisis forced her out because she wasn’t making money.

“I lost my place from losing my job. And now we’ve lost our apartment to a fire. All within two months of each other,” Savanna said.

She says she heard a loud pop, then smelled smoke before watching eight condo units burn in minutes.

“I know everyone is really kinda shaken up over here because it’s a really close community,” she said.

Savanna says this just adds to the already challenging situation while many people are financially strained. She says she’s worried for some her neighbors who have families and are without a home because of the fire.

“They’re talking about maybe going to a hotel but a lot of them aren’t really sure because some of them haven’t gotten their stimulus checks yet,” said Savannah.

The Red Cross was on scene helping families displaced.

The exact cause of the fire is being investigated by Metro Nashville Fire Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.