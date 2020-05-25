76-year old veteran honors Memorial Day by posting American flags

National-World

Bossier City, LA (KTBS) — For eight years, a 76-year old veteran has been honoring military holidays in the most symbolic way he can.

“The one next to us that has a gold plaque, those are the ones that have gone on,” said Ed Jackson. “They’re the one that’s passed on.”

It’s his way of celebrating the holiday, while honoring those who served.

“We’re putting up our Walk of Honor. We started back in 2012 putting this up,” he said.

“This one’s my dad, here. He served in World War II,” Jackson said pointing at a flag with a plague honoring his father. “All the flags out here are either in memory or in honor of those that are still serving and in memory of those who did serve.”

Ed Jackson, a Vietnam veteran, places American flags all around his church every Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Veteran’s Day. He says it’s a way to show his respects.

“They never need to be forgotten – our police, our fire, our veterans.”

Jackson usually does most of the work himself, but this year, he got a little more help.

“It’s amazing to see the dedication and the just patriotism my father has,” said Jackson’s son, Matt.

Matt says that help didn’t come from him asking.

“Dad is not the greatest of actually saying ‘Hey I need help. Can you send me help?’ So, last night, I reached out to the chairman of the deacon board,” said Matt. “I reached out to him and said ‘Hey, Dad’s getting up in age, he doesn’t need to be doing this by himself. Can we get some help?’ and the out pour that you see is just amazing.”

Jackson says Bellaire South and their main campus will have about a hundred flags wrapped around their buildings. Each with either a gold ‘in memory’ plaque or a silver ‘in honor’ plaque.

“These are veterans,” Ed Jackson said. These are people that served, my brothers and I want to honor them as long as I can.”

All to make sure those who served are remembered this Memorial Day.

They also posted flags to honor first responders. The flags will be out all week until next Saturday.

