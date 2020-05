National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ELLISVILLE, MO (WDIV) — Steve Tate has placed over 1,000 flags on his front yard. He is asking people to honk their horns at 9:00 am to remember the fallen soldiers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.