Neighbors say teen hit by car in Orange Beach was on her way to get milk for her baby brother

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WALA ) — Neighbors say a 14-year-old who was struck by a car on Canal Rd. in Orange Beach late Saturday night, was on her way to buy milk for her baby brother.

Allison Stallings says the girl babysits her child and had just left her house not long before she was hit.

Stallings says the teen was trying to make it to the parking lot of a bank across the street to avoid having to ride along the busy road when she was struck while standing in the turning lane with her bike.

Witnesses say the driver did not realize they had hit the girl and kept going.

“Finally after she was gone they came back and realized what had happened,” said Stallings.”

The 14-year-old was airlifted to Sacred Heart hospital in Pensacola.

The girl’s mother says her shoulder was dislocated and her skull was cracked from the impact.

Police say she was not wearing a helmet.

“They have neurosurgery on standby. She is in pediatric ICU right now as well.”

Stallings says her family is understanding about the fact it was an accident and thank Orange Beach police for responding so quickly.

This accident comes just weeks after a 26-year-old man was hurt while riding his skateboard on his way to work a couple of miles from here.

His family believes it was a hit and run.

Both accidents have come as a shock to the tight-knit neighborhood as the two live right across the street from each other.

