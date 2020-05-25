Rescue workers use boat to help woman trapped by floodwaters

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

EDEN, NC (WGHP ) — Eden Rescue workers helped a woman Sunday night who became trapped by floodwaters.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said that at about 9:30 p.m. he was checking areas that flood.

He was at 1500 Rhodes Rd. (near Garrett Rd) along Matrimony Creek. Sheriff Page saw the flooding and turned motorists around.

On the other side, about a mile from the Sheriff’s position, a woman who is a longtime resident, didn’t see the water, hit the water and became stuck.

Eden Rescue Squad and Eden Fire Station 210 came in with a boat and had to go about 30-40 feet from the bank to rescue the woman.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.