Three-state manhunt ongoing for UConn student after killing, home invasion

National-World

Connecticut State Police are searching for a University of Connecticut student in connection with the killing of at least one man, according to law enforcement officials.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is suspected of killing a 62-year-old man and seriously injuring another man on Friday morning in Willington, Connecticut State Police said in a press release. Police said the motive was unclear.

Connecticut State Police is working with the FBI and local enforcement to track Manfredonia.

Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI said that Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Connecticut State Police warned that Manfredonia is considered “armed and dangerous” and he should not be approached, according to a Facebook post.

Manfredonia is also suspected of committing a home invasion on Sunday in Willington, Connecticut, stealing multiple firearms, according to the Connecticut State Police release.

Connecticut State Police believe Manfredonia then traveled to the home of an acquaintance in Derby, Connecticut. A man was later found dead at that location. Police believe Manfredonia then allegedly stole a car, which was later found in New Jersey, close to the Pennsylvania border.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said that Manfredonia is a senior.

“UConn records indicate that Peter Manfredonia is a student in the joint School of Engineering / School of Business MEM (Management and Engineering for Management) program,” Reitz told CNN, adding that he first enrolled at UConn in fall 2015.

Reitz said Manfredonia was not living on UConn campus at the time of the incident or during recent semesters.