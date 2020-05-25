Volunteers help preserve Midland history after flood, more volunteers needed

National-World

Midland, MI (WNEM) — Catastrophic flooding swept through Mid-Michigan and drenched history at the Doan History Center and Heritage Park.

“We had quite a lot of water in this building and this is the building where we keep our historical archives and records and artifacts,” said Terri Trotter, the President and CEO of the Midland Center for the Arts. “It is completely unprecedented, but with the dams, that’s what happened.”

Now they’re racing the clock to salvage the important history that filled the rooms.

“We have about a 48 hour window before mold can start becoming a problem,” said Trotter. “The documents that are we are coming out and they are being frozen.”

That way their history can be preserved and moved to a safe place while the building is recovered.

People showed up from all over the state to help with the collections and exhibits, but more volunteers are needed for the tough job.

“This is not pretty work,” said Trotter. “This is pulling out dry wall and wet carpet.”

It’s work that is necessary to rebuild after the unexpected.

“This is the history of who we are and where we came from,” said Trotter. “We want to make sure we take care of these objects and have them for generations to come.”

