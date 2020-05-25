Waikoloa Beach Resort workers receive meals as ‘token of aloha’

National-World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Waikoloa Beach Resort workers got a special Sunday meal from their employer, Waikoloa Land Company.

The company has been giving out take-out meals every Sunday. It says it’s a “token of aloha” for employees hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns.

They also note that it helps keep a few more people working during this time. Executive chefs were brought in to make the meals in the “otherwise-closed” restaurant to prepare the dinner packages.

“It gave him an opportunity to bring some people back to work to generate a small amount of revenue just to stimulate things,” said Scott Head of Waikoloa Land Company.

So far in May, the company has given out more than 1,000 meals.

