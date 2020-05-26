Ole Miss musical theatre student inspires women on TikTok to feel confident in their own body

National-World

JACKSON, Miss. (WAPT) — A University of Mississippi musical theater major is going viral on TikTok for her makeup tutorials and her original segment “How to Catfish a Man”.

Lydia Myers started the segment as a satirical joke on men dating women that enjoy makeup. She said she has seen mean comments to makeup videos like “Wow what a catfish” and “Imagine waking up to her in the morning without all of the makeup…she looks nothing like that!”

Myers said makeup is considered an art and a form of expression. She said people should not be bullied for doing something that may make them feel beautiful or just wants to play around with makeup. So, she started a series about how to “catfish” as a way to take people’s mean comments and turn them into a joke.

“Nobody can use the term ‘catfish’ as an insult against me again because I have created such a fun new connotation on the word,” Myers said. “I’m in on every inside joke about myself, and it’s a way for me to be able to laugh.”

Myers said her favorite part about filming the series was she was able to try new makeup styles and be the light for people going through a tough time or being bullied.

“I have had people reach out to me saying these videos made their day,” Myers said. “One girl told me she watches my series while she is going through chemo, and the laughter and positivity has really helped her. That is why I do it, to make people smile.”

Myers supports and promotes women encouraging women and helping them feel confident in their body whether having a natural face or any type of makeup on. “Social media is a source of negativity in today’s world, and I want my page and videos to make people smile and feel encouraged. My goal is to make women feel confident.”

