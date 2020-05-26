Portland area summer camps adjusting for social distancing, state safety guidance

National-World

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Organizations in the Portland area are working on plans to keep kids active and safe this year.

The governor gave the ok for summer camps, but only day camps and with certain rules.

Some of the state’s guidance includes keeping kids in the same group of 10, keeping track of who kids are around, making sure campers don’t have a fever and having activities that encourage physical distancing.

“We’ll be doing temperature checks as well as screening for general COVID-19 symptoms with campers as well as those they have regular contact with,” Molly Mosenthal, the Summer Camps Manager for Mazamas, said.

They’re offering outdoor and nature-based day camps for ages four to ten, which means they’re coming up with creative ideas to keep the little ones separated.

“We’re using a lot of fun toys such as pool noodles inner-tubes, building wings such as we’ve seen in other countries so far, a lot of fun activities for the kids to do that will result in them having a built in personal bubble,” she said.

They’re also requiring masks for staff and adults.

The Oregon Health Authority says children over two can wear a mask with adult supervision, but they can’t be required to wear one.

The YMCA of Columbia Willamette is taking extra precautions like no field trips or food service, just sack lunches.

“We know hearing from our parents and from our families that they want something for their kids this summer and we’re going to make sure it’s a safe type of environment,” CEO and President Tyler Wright said.

This week, they’re reaching out to hundreds of families who have already put down deposits for summer programs.

And Mosenthal said registration has gone up and down for Mazamas sessions, but they’re almost at capacity with hundreds of campers.

“I just think our families, our communities are fatigued right now,” Wright said. “I also think there’s been this gap for our kids right now not only educationally but from a physical standpoint and a social standpoint so not only do I think it’s worth it, I think it’s necessary.”

The YMCA is also working on ways to incorporate more educational opportunities in its day camps this summer since kids have been physically out of school for so long, things like tutoring, stem-related work, physical education and outdoor learning.

Both organizations are finalizing the details now to start training staff in the coming weeks and then welcome campers mid-June.

