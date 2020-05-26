‘There’s so much unknown’: Wedding industry hit hard by coronavirus crisis

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Schedules wiped clean over the last three months for wedding vendors across the St. Louis area. Now, vendors are asking couples to get creative so they can help support their special day

Florists, photographers, DJs and make up artists in the wedding industry prepared for a peak wedding season to practically nothing. COVID-19 restrictions and closures stopped brides and grooms in their tracks practically bringing spring wedding season to a halt.

Local vendors have been trying to figure out a way for them to sustain their small businesses and give the couples what they deserve.

It’s been hard espcially since many of them have bookings a year and a half out.

They’re forced to change their deposits and contracts going forward. They’re asking brides to think outside the box such as getting married on a Monday.

“There’s so much unknown. We can’t foresee the future, we don’t know if by August you’ll be able to have your 300-person wedding,” said Mary Shope of MW Make-up Designs. “So I think being a little more flexible is really important because we don’t know the answers either. We’re happy to help, we’re happy to worth with you, we are teaming up to add value.”

Mary was recently on a Zoom call with her fellow wedding vendors. They have plans to team up and come with package deals for local brides.

