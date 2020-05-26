Thin Mint Challenge aims to collect cookie donations for those in need

National-World

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBAL) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an Anne Arundel County man hopes to help those in need, one box of cookies at a time.

Bryson Popham said he thought 75 boxes of Girl Scout cookies could help make life a little sweeter after hearing about the number of people getting help from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

“We thought, ‘Let’s do something to the benefit of the community,'” Popham said. “I got the idea (that) those people might like to have a box of something sweet in there with the staples they get, and there’s nothing better than Thin Mint cookies for that.”

The Annapolis lobbyist started the Thin Mint Challenge. With the State House closed, he’s now lobbying on behalf of the cause.

“We are having to be creative in our advocacy, and we talk a lot about how to do that,” Popham said.

Popham said fellow lobbyists agreed to take a bite, and they’re up to 400 boxes and they hope more people get in on this.

Girl Scout ambassador Jenna Diehl knows a thing or two about the power of the cookies. She has sold more than 42,000 boxes.

“I thought it was a brilliant idea,” Diehl said. “Just knowing that you’re helping people out and creating a difference is worth every cent of it.”

Despite the name, any kind of cookie can be donated. It’s just called the Thin Mint Challenge because of the popularity of Thin Mints.

“Personally, I think there is nothing that compares to Thin Mints, but any cookie will suffice,” Popham said.

