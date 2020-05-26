Woman honors fallen heroes in unique way amid pandemic

National-World

CASS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) — Americans everywhere are honoring our nation’s fallen heroes.

Deborah Robinson, of Cass City, made it a point to honor our fallen heroes during the pandemic.

“That honor is still there even though we can’t assemble in groups of people,” Robinson said.

Robinson is the widow of late veteran Newton Robinson who died in 2003. Her son Brian Robinson was also a veteran, he lost his battle to PTSD 8-years ago.

“It felt very sad coming up, not being able to honor our fallen heroes the way that they deserve to be honored,” Robinson said.

Robinson decided to honor them in her own way with a special tune.

“I’m going to play taps out my front door and out my back door just to keep a safe distance from everyone and to make sure we still celebrate and memorialize our fallen heroes,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she’s already done that at the gravesites of her husband and son. Now from her porch, she’ll play taps for the families of other fallen heroes.

“There’s a lot of support, almost everyone we know knows someone that is a fallen hero,” Robinson said.

Robinson is encouraging everyone to find a way, no matter how big or small, to simply say thank you for the ultimate sacrifice they made.

“They are not forgotten, they never will be forgotten,” Robinson said. “I’m going to try to keep honoring them the best that I can, and I just would encourage the rest of our nation to do the same thing.”

