Woman to make more masks for co-workers after winning $126K in lottery

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Sisters, OR (KPTV) — Lorna Hewitt, of Sisters, will make more masks for her co-workers after winning more than $126,000 in the Oregon Lottery.

Hewitt found work at a local grocery store after she was laid off from her job at a restaurant earlier this year, according to lottery officials. It was there she first got the idea to make face masks for her co-workers.

“They liked them so much, they started giving me some money for them,” Hewitt said. “So, I started selling them, because my boss couldn’t order any more, there was a shortage.”

Hewitt said used the money she made from the face masks to buy a Keno 8-spot ticket from the Sister’s Main Line.

“I don’t play a lot, but thought I was doing something to help, maybe I would win,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt said she felt guilty after finding out that she had won $126,789.

“I was making the masks with fabric I already had, and I just happen to get in at a good time,” Hewitt said.

Her first stop after claiming her prize at the Oregon Lottery headquarters was the Joann Fabrics store in Salem for more mask-making supplies.

“My masks are popular, and I want to keep making them–and maybe some other things,” Hewitt said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.