A family’s school project turns into viral sensation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — What started as a simple school project for a Portland family has now turned into a viral sensation.

The Landreths had been planning to paint their house and their daughter Kim decided that would be a great subject for her middle school statistics project.

They painted five colors on the side of the house each one with a number and asked neighbors to vote on their favorite color.

At first, they just had a few dozen responses from neighbors but then they started hearing from people as far away as Australia.

“It’s completely insane. HGTV has tagged us, Miller, all of these people,” Kim Landreth said. “We were like, ‘We just wanted to check in with the community’ and have her do some cool surveying on google docs and here we are.”

The family says when they last checked, about 66,000 people had taken the survey.

As for the leading color, they say three, four and five have all been in the lead at some point, but they plan to keep the survey going until they paint the house next month.

