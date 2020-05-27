Company scams New Mexicans seeking protective masks

National-World

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KETV) — Scammers have been cashing in on your anxieties during this pandemic, your stimulus checks, your pets and even your protective gear.

Many want to buy face masks to help protect themselves, their business or their families from the coronavirus, but many places are sold out, so they turn to buying them online.

“From some of the accounts, we’ve seen people saw advertisements on Facebook, some others saw them on Google, some of them simply did a google search and just typed in specialty face masks,” said Matthew Mora with the Better Business Bureau.

Unfortunately, phony online stores are waiting to take your money.

“This business didn’t deliver, but they took my money and I have no tracking information or the tracking information is invalid,” Mora said.

The company Remark Green has raised some red flags. A list of about 20 businesses or consumers in New Mexico and more than 70 across the country have been affected.

“Kind of what we’re seeing is a lot of scammers will take anything trending in the media right now, and they will flip it on its head to get people to buy into sending them money or buying some product,” Mora said.

There are ways to protect yourself from being scammed. Do your research, look closely at the website, confirm other accounts of people having interaction with that business, always look at the privacy and return policy and use a credit card.

“You can definitely save money. Just dispute the charges. Say, ‘I think I’m being scammed’ and just stop the transaction in its tracks,” Mora said.

The Better Business Bureau said New Mexicans have lost at least $2,000 through this company.

