Family reacts to 10-month-old boy being shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — A 10-month old boy remains in the hospital after bullets flew through his family’s home Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Westover Road near Hearne Avenue.

Despite the house being hit by gunfire more than 50 times, baby Dequanis Williams, who they call Juju, was only struck once in the upper body and he’s expected to recover.

Juju’s aunt, Shay Rasco, said they were inside the watching TV. Rasco said the next thing she knew, they heard multiple gunshots and glass shattering. Moments later, they realized Juju had been hit.

“My sister-in-law said ‘my baby got shot! My baby got shot!’ and we was like ‘oh my god! Oh my god!’” Rasco recalled. “At first, he was just shocked. He was just sitting there. He was like sitting up, shocked. He wasn’t even crying. He didn’t start crying until he heard us hollering. By that time, that’s when the ambulance and the police had got here.”

Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects and still trying to figure out what happened and who was the target.

They also said they don’t know if the gunman was on foot or driving by in a car.

Rasco said there are multiple kids who live in the house and she’s just glad it wasn’t any worse.

“It shows kids are here,” said Rasco. “Saturday, we had a big old kid party. Like come on now! People are crazy these days. It’s like they don’t care anymore. They don’t care if it’s a child, grandmother, sister, brother, they don’t care. As long as it’s somebody closed to whoever they into it with.”

Rasco was asked if she thought this was the case here. She said she didn’t know.

Rasco said whatever the reason it may be, she’s and her family pleading for the violence to stop.

“For my niece to see that and she’s only two,” she said. “For her to see her brother like that, she just kept saying ‘bruh bruh, bruh bruh.’ that’s crazy. A four-year old and an eight-year old also stay here. I just say ‘can ya’ll just stop killing people? If you got into with somebody, fight it out and let it go.”

There is a surveillance camera at the house. Rasco was asked if it could be used to find a suspect.

She said the gunman shot through the camera’s operating system, which is right behind the wall next to the front door.

