Four teenagers killed in car crash; driver facing manslaughter charges

DURANT, Okla. (WDAF) — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon for the man the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says slammed into the back of a car full of Durant High School students on Memorial Day.

Kaleb Foster, a junior, Jack Sarver, freshman, Hunter Ford, freshman, and Fernando Flores, freshman, were killed when troopers say 42-year-old Bradley Pittman hit their car while driving under the influence.

“He had the best heart and he was always so happy,” Durant High School Senior Sidney Paris said.

Paris and Foster were attached at the hip. Together, they were track stars running hurdles at Durant High School.

In the middle of the night on Monday, the two were side by side at a red light.

“I turned into Taco Bell and I heard a noise,” Paris said. “My heart dropped and I knew exactly what had happened.”

According to OHP, a truck was barreling down Main Street and slammed straight into Foster’s car of classmates from behind.

“I don’t understand,” Paris said. “I was just talking to him. This isn’t possible.”

Foster, Sarver, Ford, and Flores were all in the car when it was shoved off the road, across the median, and down a hill.

All four teenagers were killed.

“They pulled the sheet back so I could see his face and it was him laying there,” Flores’ mother Mary Kelsay said.

Kelsay was on the scene within minutes.

“My little boy said, ‘Mommy, is brother coming home?’ And I said, ‘No,baby,’” Kelsay said. “He said, ‘This is a bad dream,’ and I said, ‘I wish it was.’”

OHP believes Pittman was drinking. KFOR uncovered a history of 4 DUI’s in Atoka County.

Pittman’s truck eventually came to a stop a few block away from the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

On Tuesday, Durant churches made personal home visits to console the community.

“It’s a loss for words at this point,” Fusion Bible Youth Pastor Jordan Greogry said. “That’s where the kids are at.”

“Running senior year without him will be so hard because he’s probably what kept me going,” Paris said.

Pittman has a long record with the law including nearly 20 traffic tickets, assault and battery on a police officer, DUIs, and reckless driving.

Two of the boys, Ford and Sarver, were taken to Plano hospitals where their families tell KFOR they will be donating their organs.

