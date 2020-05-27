Non-profit collecting old cell phones, computers to give to people who need it

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A non-profit is teaming up with local businesses to help bring tablets and laptops to people who need them.

Free Geek was out at the Pacific Power headquarters in Portland on Wednesday to kick off a device donation drive. They are asking people to drop off their old cell phones, laptops, or tablets so they can be refurbished and reused.

Free Geek says with libraries and schools closed, there is a growing need to bring technology to people at home. So far, the group says it is seeing an outpouring of support.

“These are individuals that are giving us their personal computers, their consumer computers, it’s not just corporations, it’s all of us as a community coming together and really supporting each other,” Adelle Pomeroy, Free Geek program manager, said.

The device donation drive will continue for the next 10 days. The group says it hopes to collect about 10,000 devices. Anyone who wants to donate to the drive but can’t make it out to the location can contact Free Geek to set up a pickup.

