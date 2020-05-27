Omaha Airbnb hosts are still getting bookings during pandemic

National-World

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Airbnb hosts in Omaha say they’re still receiving bookings as we head into the summer months, but they’re taking precautions to keep visitors safe.

“The only time it’s never not booked is when we choose not to book it,” Kathleen Elliot, an Airbnb host said.

Elliot shut down her Airbnb rental for a few months during the beginning of the pandemic.

“When the College World Series was canceled and Berkshire it was completely rented through the end of the summer,” she explained.

Now she is back to renting and she said she is seeing more interest for various reasons.

“People are doing it if they have to come for work. If they sold a house or bought a house. They’re not coming for weddings,” Elliot said.

She said her guests are staying longer than just a few nights.

Stephanie Hansen said she noticed the same trend at some of the 13 properties that she co-hosts.

“Some people will be renting out a whole month for us because we’re so close to that UNMC that they’ll want to quarantine themselves away from their family and stay kind of closer to work,” Hansen explained.

Hansen did see a slight decrease in reservations during the beginning of the pandemic.

“Out of 10 reservations I had two actually show up,” she explained.

However, she is starting to see interest pick back up in the Omaha-Metro area.

“With over the last month we’ve been picking up a little bit, so hopefully things will get back to normal,” she said.

Some guests are planning ahead.

“What is booking right now is more so for the fall and anticipation that people will bring their kids down to campuses,” Elliot noticed.

As they continue to see more booking both of the hosts said they’re making sure to follow cleaning guidelines between visits.

“Any amenities that we had in the property that we might have offered like individual soaps or things like that, all that’s been stripped away,” Elliot said.

“Also asking our guests if they are coming in contact let us know so we’re taking the proper precautions,” Hansen added.

During a normal summer some Airbnb hosts said they make between $2,000 to $3,000 from their bookings.

They expect event cancellations to have an impact.

