Police: Former student tries to run over staff member, others

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WBAL) — Baltimore County police said a former student at Ner Israel Rabbinical College drove around the campus erratically, attempting to strike a staff member and others with his car.

Police said they received a 911 call around 7 a.m. Tuesday for a person driving erratically in the 400 block of Mt. Wilson Lane, around the campus of Ner Israel Rabbinical College. The caller stated that the driver was trying to run people over. The caller gave police the tag number and said the car was a black Nissan.

As officers were en route, they spotted the vehicle at Mt. Wilson Lane and Reisterstown Road. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled southbound on Reisterstown Road. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle was stopped at Reisterstown and Fallstaff roads.

Police said the suspect would not comply with orders to get out of the vehicle, so officers broke the driver’s side window in order to arrest the suspect.

During the arrest, one officer sustained an injury and was transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma as a precaution.

Police have determined that the suspect was a former student at Ner Israel Rabbinical College. Investigators believe at least one staff member was targeted with the vehicle, but was not injured. This is an active investigation.

Several people are being interviewed.

The suspect was identified as Manooel Yerooshalmy, 33, of Baltimore. He is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder and various other charges.

