911 call the day Ahmaud Arbery died came from a cell phone belonging to the McMichaels

A cell phone belonging to one of the men charged with Ahmaud Arbery’s death called 911 on February 23, shortly before Arbery died, according to Glynn County Police call logs.

Although the Glynn County Police Department redacted the names in both the audio and dispatch call log from the February 23 calls to 911, CNN has confirmed that one of the two calls came from Travis McMichael’s phone.

The cell phone number matches previous calls to the Glynn County Police Department made by Travis McMichael on January 1 and February 11.

Also in the Glynn County Police Department call log from February 23, a dispatcher wrote that the phone number listed in the call “comes back to Travis McMichael.”

The 911 caller on February 23 does not appear to be Travis McMichael, but rather his father, Gregory McMichael.

On the audio from the call, before and during the confrontation with Arbery, we hear a man speaking to the Glynn County dispatcher for about 20 seconds before he is heard yelling “stop right there” and “Travis.”

The caller’s voice abruptly stops during the call, and he can no longer be heard speaking or responding to the dispatcher’s questions.

Video of the incident appears to show Gregory McMichael standing in the back of their truck, holding what looks like a cell phone. You can see the moment where he drops the object from his hand before getting off the truck.

Gregory and his son Travis McMichael, are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the death of Arbery, who was killed while jogging just outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23.

Travis McMichael is the alleged shooter in the case.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who made a video of the incident, is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

They have not been asked by a judge to plea. Attorneys for all three of the men charged have said that they have committed no crimes.