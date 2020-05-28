A Kansas soldier likely saved ‘countless lives’ by driving into an active shooter, police say

National-World

A Fort Leavenworth soldier likely saved lives by ramming his car into a gunman who opened fire on a busy bridge connecting Kansas and Missouri, police said.

The gunfire erupted late Wednesday morning on the Centennial Bridge when a man armed with two weapons stopped his vehicle, stepped out and began shooting at motorists, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens.

One motorist was wounded.

An unidentified soldier from the Kansas Army base, sitting in his car behind the shooter, immediately drove into the gunman and likely saved “countless lives,” Kitchens told reporters.

“What was a very, very dangerous situation fortunately was ended quite quickly and … very likely countless lives were saved by the person who intervened and helped,” Kitchens said.

The motorist wounded by gunfire is also a soldier at Fort Leavenworth, the police chief said. The gunman was also injured and trapped under a car. Both men were in serious but stable condition at a hospital, according to Kitchens.

Shooter randomly fired at cars

Two cars on the bridge were hit by gunfire but the passengers were not hurt. Kitchens said the gunman appeared to have randomly opened fire on cars.

Police were called about 11 a.m. Wednesday, as Kansas transportation department personnel did work on the bridge. The initial report was of shots fired in a potential road rage incident, Kitchens said.

“As the investigation unfolded, we learned this was an active shooter with multiple weapons on the bridge firing at cars with no particular association,” he said.

The gunman was armed with a handgun and a semiautomatic rifle, the police chief said.

The motive for the shootings is under investigation. The soldier who intervened was not hurt.

The gunman, who was not identified, resides in Platte County, Missouri, according to Kitchens.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was tracing the weapons, CNN affiliate KMBC TV reported.