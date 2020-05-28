Court docs: Motorcyclist says he fled from officers because ‘he always goes to jail’ when stopped by police

National-World

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after drove at high speeds on busy Portland roads while attempting to avoid police contact, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office said Richard Lee Grigsby is facing two counts of attempting to elude – vehicle, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday.

Court documents state that an officer saw a Honda motorcycle driving at a high speed on Southeast Halsey near Southeast 85th Avenue and attempted to conduct a stop.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Grigsby, drove away at a high rate of speed and the officer did not pursue.

About two minutes later, another officer saw the same motorcycle driving westbound on Southeast Glisan.

The officer attempted to conduct a stop, but Grigsby quickly accelerated into a Taco Bell parking lot and drove away, according to court documents. The officer did not pursue.

With the help from the Air Support Unit, officers learned the motorcycle was southbound on Southeast 79th Avenue toward Powell Boulevard.

An officer positioned himself at the intersection of SE 79th and Powell and saw the motorcycle coming towards him.

According to court documents, Grigsby swerved his motorcycle into the oncoming lanes of traffic to avoid the officer and continued driving away.

The Air Support Unit notified officers that the motorcycle had stopped in the 7200 block of Southeast Sherrett Street. Officers responded to the location and found the motorcycle in a driveway up against a fence.

Following a K-9 track, Grigsby was located and taken into custody.

Court documents state that Grigsby admitted that he was the driver of the motorcycle and that he fled from police because “he always goes to jail when he is stopped by police.”

Grigsby was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, but has since been released.

The district attorney’s office said Grigsby has multiple pending cases.

