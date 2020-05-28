North Carolina Zoo welcomes 2 more critically-endangered red wolf pups, second litter in 1 season

National-World

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two new endangered wolf cubs joined the five born last month at the North Carolina Zoo.

On May 4, the North Carolina Zoo gave a warm welcome to the two newest babies of American red wolves Taylor, a female, and Solo, a male.

Five others were born days earlier to Piglet, a female, and Jewell, a male, on April 21.

The zoo says this is the first time the breeding program has had two litters in one season.

All seven pups are healthy and doing well, the zoo says.

“The two newest pups were named in honor of former North Carolina zookeeper Jessi Culbertson, 32, who worked with the red wolves for several years before passing away in 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer,” the zoo said in a news release.

Arrow is named in honor of Jessi’s Native American Cherokee heritage.

May is named for their birthday month, which they share with Jessi.

The North Carolina Zoo is now home to 27 red wolves, the second-largest pack in the United States.

Only 15 to 20 red wolves still exist in the wild, and they’re all in eastern North Carolina.

To learn more about the North Carolina Zoo and our red wolf program, visit the North Carolina Zoo website.

