Pool sales soar during COVID-19 crisis

TROUDSBURG, PA (WNEP) — Pocono Pool and Spa near Stroudsburg is busy offering curbside supply pick-ups as the Coronavirus continues to impact our area.

Owner Kristen Balodis says this is usually a busy time, but this year it’s a whole different story.

“We are seeing a huge influx in calls for pools and huge influx in the pool sales as in people who are buying pools who are calling us for instructions and advice in terms of what chemicals and we are extremely busy, yes,” said Kristen Balodis, Pocono Pool and Spa.

The business in Stroud Township sells pool supplies, above ground pool kits, and hot tubs.

A good majority of those kits continue to be on backorder due to high demand, and installation from Pocono Pool and Spa is still on hold.

“Most suppliers and manufacturers are up and running again. The pool thing is the only issue. A lot of those manufacturers are in New York, and they are still shut down. We do get calls constantly every day for the above-ground kits, and they are on really limited supply,” said Balodis.

Monroe County is set to move into the “yellow” phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday.

Owners here say they won’t be lifting any of their restrictions until at least the second week of June because they want to ensure safety for all.

“We are not quite ready with the store because of how busy we have been. We need to get our guidelines in order, the store finished and ready in order. We need to figure out how many people we are going to allow in at a time. We are not quite at that phase yet, so we are still going to take it day by day,” said Balodis.

If you are in need of pool supplies from Pocono Pool and Spa, owners are asking for patience when calling.

The business is planning to move some supplies outside for easier purchase.

