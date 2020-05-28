Scammer targets DoorDash delivery driver

National-World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — Whether you are ordering food or a ride home, a phone app makes it simple. But those service providers have become easier targets for con-artists.

When the pandemic took away her preschool job Abbigail Zimmerline says DoorDash was just what her work ethic ordered.

“I’m really used to working so it was nice to get back out there and start doing something again,” said Zimmerline.

In one week she earned almost $800 delivering food.

Then she got a phone call from a phony.

“He introduced himself as DoorDash support. He said just to make sure it’s you I’ll send you a four-digit code to your phone, read it back to me. I said ok,” said Zimmerline.

A trick allowing a scammer to throw an electronic switch.

“He was able to change my direct deposit bank account to his direct deposit bank account therefore he got a payday and I never saw my money.”

Fast food delivery isn’t the only app-based service industry being targeted by scammers.

Earlier this year a scammer fooled Dawn with a phony security information form.

Delivering food, Abbigail learned how scammers can dash the hopes of those working through the pandemic.

“You just think something like this is never going to happen when the whole world is going through something so hard,” said Zimmerline.

But DoorDash tells us it’s working to retrieve the pay deposited in the scammer’s account and within a few days should deliver the $800 to the dasher who earned the money.

The company sent a statement saying no one from DoorDash will ever request a password or security code. DoorDash also won’t give out a specific password that workers should use. Delivery dashers are warned not to give out account details even if a request appears to come from support.

