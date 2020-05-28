University of Minnesota will scale back ties with Minneapolis police after George Floyd’s death

National-World

The University of Minnesota, whose main campus is in Minneapolis, has announced it will scale back the relationship it has with Minneapolis police following the death of George Floyd.

The university will “no longer contract with the Minneapolis Police Department for additional law enforcement support” and it will not use the police department for “specialized services are needed for university events,” the institution president said in a message to students and faculty Wednesday night.

“This will not stand,” President Joan Gabel wrote in the message.

“I do not have the words to fully express my pain and anger and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but also fear for their own safety.

“We will limit our collaboration with the MPD to joint patrols and investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put our students, faculty, and staff at risk,” Gabel added.

The statements followed the shock and anger that poured through communities across the country as video of Floyd’s last moments alive began circulating on social media. The 46-year-old unarmed man was handcuffed and on the ground as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe while a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck. Three others were also at the scene.