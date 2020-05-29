A woman kept her grandmother’s body hidden in a basement freezer for 16 years in social security scheme, police say

National-World

Last year, police in Pennsylvania found old human remains in a freezer. Now, an investigation has concluded that it was all part of a scam to collect social security checks.

Pennsylvania State Police first found the remains in February 2019, in a house in Dillsburg, according to a news release from the police. After investigating, they identified the deceased as Glenora Delahay, born May 3, 1906.

Cynthia Black, Delahay’s granddaughter, has now been arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and abuse of a corpse.

Black reported that she found her grandmother’s body in their Ardmore home in 2004, and told police her family needed the income Delahay received from social security, according to the police affidavit obtained by CNN.

She put Delahay’s remains in a freezer, that was kept in the basement of the Ardmore home, police said.

Then, in 2007, Black transported Delahay from Ardmore to the home in Dillsburg, using Delahay’s social security income to pay the mortgage, the affidavit stated.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, and Black was taken into custody Wednesday, the news release stated.

It was not clear whether Black has a lawyer. Trooper Kelly Osborne, of the Pennsylvania State Police, told CNN Black has been released on an unsecured $50,000 bail.