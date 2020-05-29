Ambulance crew, driver duck for cover as bullets fly

National-World

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An innocent driver and an ambulance crew found themselves ducking for cover Thursday evening as bullets flew in East Memphis.

According to reports, both vehicles were stopped at a red light in the area of Poplar Avenue and Shady Grove when individuals in two separate cars began shooting at each other.

The ambulance was not hit by bullets, but was side-swiped by one of the cars involved in the shooting.

Driver Marcus Lawrence’s vehicle was struck by bullets. .

“I was just getting off work and sitting up here at the red light waiting for the light to change and the next thing I know, we heard about anywhere from 30 to 40 bullet shots. I just ducked down in my seat as far as I possibly could. I knew my car had got shot because it shook. Then after that I heard a lot of burning rubber from cars as they took off,” he told WREG.

“I waited in my car probably about 10 or 15 seconds before I raised up. I just sat up in my car for a little because I was a little, you know, I was a little shaken.”

The paramedics in the ambulance ran over to see if he was okay. Luckily he was. No one was injured.

